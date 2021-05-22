newsbreak-logo
Uranium Royalty Corp: Canaccord Lifts Price Target To $4.25

By Justin Young
thedeepdive.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUranium Royalty Corp (TSXV: URC) recently closed their C$37 million financing, allowing Canaccord Genuity to upgrade their price target from C$3.15 to C$4.25 while reiterating their Speculative Buy rating. The company only has three analysts who cover the name, with a weighted 12-month price target of $4.20, a 9% upside....

thedeepdive.ca
