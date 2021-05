EUGENE, Ore. – Coming off another impressive performance against Washington, the Pac-12 Conference named Robert Ahlstrom its Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Ahlstrom earned his third weekly honor of the season with latest coming after he struck out a career-high 11 batters while tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over Washington on Friday. The Ducks' lefty allowed just four hits with no walks, while holding an opponent without a run through seven innings for the third consecutive start. The Ducks' ace extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, while not giving up a run in 23 of his last 24 innings pitched.