Win TWO Star Wars Prizes During This Week’s Lucasfilm Sweepstakes!
But, the Lucasfilm-inspired celebrations are still going on as the 50th anniversary has brought weekly giveaways to fans!. And, this week, D23 is hosting an out-of-this world sweepstakes where you could win TWO prizes from a galaxy far, far away! Fans can enter the Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes to try and win the Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth Scale Figure and Star Wars: Collecting a Galaxy – The Art of Sideshow deluxe hardcover book as part of the third week of prizes.allears.net