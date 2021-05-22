newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles, CA

Frontier Sees Future in Alternative Airports, to Sunset LAX Service

By Ian McMurtry
airlinegeeks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that the airline will launch flights to Ontario and Burbank, Frontier has decided to pull out of its longstanding presence at Los Angeles International Airport. According to CrankyFlier, the airline has been operating out of Terminal 5 with a planned move to the new Midfield Satellite Concourse originally in the cards. But as the airline reviews its presence and costs, it has decided for the time being to vacate the largest airport in the area as it pursues opportunities in nearby airfields.

airlinegeeks.com
