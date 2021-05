Gerrit Cole wasn’t as sharp as he usually is, but he didn’t need to be. He had Gleyber Torres’ scorching bat and the Yankees defense to back him up. Torres’ two-run double in the fourth and two-run single in the fifth were the key blows as the Yankees continued to grind out wins, beating the Al Central-leading White Sox 7-0 in a Saturday matinee at Yankee Stadium. The Bombers (27-19) have now won five straight games and earned a seventh straight series win. After a 5-10 start, the Yankees now have the best record in the big leagues since (22-9).