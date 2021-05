The Memphis Grizzlies take the court once again this evening after a disastrous collapse against the Orlando Magic Saturday night. Memphis is surely hoping that being back at FedExForum will provide some home cooking and energy that will help their weary legs (18 games played since April 2nd) get going. One of those 18 games, a showdown with the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden just less than a month ago, was an overtime loss for the squad that surely added some fatigue. In order for them to return the favor to the Knicks tonight, they’ll need to play better defensively and get more out of their bench.