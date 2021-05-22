Tay Conti, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, And More Announced For 5/24 AEW Dark: Elevation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Miro asked Allday to lock up with him, then threw him hard to the mat, twice. Allday came back firing with a knee to Miro’s face, which ticked him off further. Allday hit a dropkick, then landed a few shots to Miro’s stomach. Miro caught Allday charging in, then threw him down to the mat yet again. Miro laid in a series of kicks to Allday’s chest, then threw him once again, this time hard into the corner. Miro knocked Allday down again with a few vicious knees to the stomach. Miro, seemingly fueled by the boos from the crowd, yelled, “Give me your champions!” Allday evaded a charge in the corner, then pulled the top rope down, which flung Miro to the outside. Allday hit a tope suicida. He tried for a second, but Miro caught him. Miro went to throw Allday, but Allday reversed and ran him into the post. Inside, Allday missed a top rope move, then went for another but was caught by Miro’s boot. Miro locked in Game Over for the tap out.