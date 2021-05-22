newsbreak-logo
Tay Conti, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, And More Announced For 5/24 AEW Dark: Elevation

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
More matches have been announced for the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW previously announced that the May 24 edition of their weekly YouTube series will be headlined by Rocky Romero and JD Drake. Furthermore, the bout between Ren Narita and Royce Isaacs will air one week later than anticipated (it was previously scheduled for AEW Dark on May 18).

