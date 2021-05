Humanity's vast problem with single-use plastics doesn't come out of nowhere. Before this avalanche of transient, throwaway waste is disposed of in landfill or by burning – unless it finds its way into the natural environment – somebody gets paid to produce it, making money by bringing this inevitable pollution into existence. Now, we know who those somebodies are. In a first-of-its-kind report, researchers built an index identifying the top 100 polymer producers worldwide manufacturing single-use plastics that ultimately end up as waste. Other researchers looking into this problem have sought to identify which brands are the worst contributors to plastic pollution (spoiler:...