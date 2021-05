Three Boston police officers suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a suspect in a robbery violently struggled with them during his arrest, police said. Police arrested 38-year-old Marshall Burton, of Boston, in connection with the robbery, which occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston Sunday afternoon, around 3:12 p.m., Boston police wrote in a statement posted to the department’s website. When they arrived at the scene, a woman told officers Burton had taken “several” pieces of her property and spit on her before running away.