A 24-year-old Reston man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father Saturday morning. Police initially responded to a call for help about 9 a.m. in the 11800 block of Shire Court. In an apartment, officers discovered Kenneth Jahelka, 66, of Reston, suffering from stab wounds, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.