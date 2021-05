Comedy tends to be underrated. If we go to the movies, you don’t usually see comedies nominated for major critical awards. Drama, action, adventure, and even horror often run ahead of you. We do not usually follow their authors with the same assiduity as those of other genres, and their protagonists do not usually have the media attention of the more “serious” actors. And it is that, in reality, We tend to despise humor, not to appreciate how complicated it is to steal a laugh from the viewer.