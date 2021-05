Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Game 2 5/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Twins (14-27) will duel the Los Angeles Angels (18-24) in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 7:37 PM ET. Minnesota just concluded a series against the Chicago White Sox with a 1-2 defeat on Wednesday. The Twins won only Game 2 of a three-game series at 5-4 on Tuesday while losing the opener at 4 -16 on Monday. The Minnesota Twins will be facing the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Thursday. In their loss on Wednesday, Starter Matt Shoemaker tossed for 6.0 innings with five hits and two earned runs allowed while granting four free bases but struck out two batters. Designated Hitter Nelson Cruz acquired a one-run score on two hits with one RBI in the losing effort for the Twins.