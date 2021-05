Dolly Parton has a real sense of humor when it comes to her looks. During the country icon's virtual appearance for the #WOW: Whole Health Includes Mental Health event, the singer, 75, performed her song, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," and spoke about the stigma surrounding mental health. "I'm often told I look so happy, but to be honest — that's the botox," Parton joked during the event, which was hosted by Lisa Kudrow. "Well not all of it, but some of it anyway! But seriously, we all experience moments of anxiety or depression at one time or another and I believe it's how we handle those moments that ultimately defines us."