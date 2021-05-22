Could ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Come True? The Story Is More Real Than You Think

How is Amanda Brugel finding Ontario’s never-ending third lockdown?. “Excruciatingly difficult,” the 43-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actor says from her home outside Toronto, where she lives with her two sons who are currently doing remote school. “It’s such a radically different pace to what I’ve lived for over a decade. I was on a plane every three, four weeks, and there just isn’t as much of a sense of adventure anymore,” she says, acknowledging that many people are finding it much more challenging for other, much more serious reasons. “We go for walks, and that’s nice, but it’s not the same.”