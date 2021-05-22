Could ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Come True? The Story Is More Real Than You Think
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 takes place in a fictional world where religious rebels have taken over most of America and turned it into Gilead. Since Hulu made The Handmaid’s Tale book more popular with the current iteration of the show, some people have felt that the things that happen in the show are too plausible for comfort. Now, The Handmaid’s Tale author, Margaret Atwood, has addressed why Gilead feels so possible.www.cheatsheet.com