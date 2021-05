New York City FC can finish first in the Eastern Conference table, but then again, they can also not. After four games this season, New York City FC have found themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference table. They have seven points, nine goals, and two clean sheets thus far, and players like Valentín Castellanos and Maxime Chanot are playing some of their best football. It is a delightful surprise they are currently playing well, and it is a relieving change that 2021 did not start off slowly like in 2019 and 2020.