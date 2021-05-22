newsbreak-logo
Letters to the Editor: Plant Fundraiser success

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you, Cannon Falls area communities, for coming out to support the 4th Annual Kraft-Ostrom American Legion Plant Fundraiser, Sat. May 15th in the VFW parking lot. Thank you to everyone that dropped off plants as well as shopped with us to fill in your garden. We had an incredible selection of donated plants.

