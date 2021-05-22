Letters to the Editor: Plant Fundraiser success

A group of Girl Scouts in Lake and McHenry counties would like to see everyone having fun on the playground. And their recent service project is doing just that. Over the past two years, 32 girls have collected over 300 pounds of plastic bottle caps to make buddy benches. The benches are used to include all children during playtime. A child can sit on a bench letting others know they need someone to play with. The Scouts used cookie sales money to have the caps made into two benches by Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Indiana.