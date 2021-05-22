Letters to the Editor: Plant Fundraiser success

This past week, the Rotary Club Of Beverly Hills assembled and donated approximately 100 backpacks for homeless youth filling them with basic necessities. Additionally, the organization honored members of the community with the Rotary Vocational Service Awards (along with a monetary gift) for their dedication and service to the Beverly Hills community. “Municipal workers, Meena Janmohamed, Mandana Motahari, Fire Department Captain Richard Sandeman, BHUSD and Buckley K-12 educators/ employees, Melissa Cortez, Melanie Wright, and Rebecca Starkins, and US Postal Service 42-year veteran, Romeo Selag have demonstrated service above self, aspiring to high ethical standards in their occupation; recognizing the worthiness of all useful occupations, and; contributing their vocational talents to the problems and needs of society. Congratulations to all of our recipients,” said Rotary Club of Beverly Hills President Sharona R. Nazarian.