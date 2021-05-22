newsbreak-logo
Ben Shapiro: If you side with Hamas, your antisemitism is showing

By Ben Shapiro
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past two weeks, rockets have been fired into civilian areas of Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Hamas’ charter openly calls for the destruction of the state of Israel, which would entail an antisemitic genocide; its 1988 charter explicitly and openly calls for such a genocide. Hamas spends tens of millions of dollars in foreign aid not on helping the citizens of the Gaza Strip but on building terror tunnels and rocket capacity to strike at the Jews. Hamas fires its rockets from civilian areas, seeking to force Israel to kill Palestinian civilians so Hamas can propagandize about supposed Israeli human rights atrocities. Hamas locates its military facilities inside hospitals, journalist headquarters, schools and mosques. Hamas aims its rockets indiscriminately at civilians in Israel, killing Jews, Arabs and foreign workers.

