Jersey City, NJ

CAIR-NJ rallies outside of Menendez’s office calling for halt of weapons sales to Israel

By Daniel Ulloa
hudsoncountyview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state chapter for Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) rallied outside the Jersey City office of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) urging him and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to halt the sale of weapons to Israel. They consistently called for the liberation of Palestine by ending the State of...

