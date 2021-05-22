CAIR-NJ rallies outside of Menendez’s office calling for halt of weapons sales to Israel

Hudson County Young Republicans Announce New Chairman. Hudson County Young Republicans, NJ GOP, NJ GOP State Committeeman Joshua Sotomayor Einstein, Pavel Sokolov. Hudson County NJ, The Hudson County Young Republicans announced their new chairman today – Pavel Sokolov. Sokolov, the new Chairman of the Hudson County Young Republicans, stated that, “I am excited to advocate for commonsense GOP policies and spread the Republican message of smaller and more efficient government, proud American patriotism, and job growth.” He continued, “every Republican, both officially Young Republican, between the ages of 18 and 40, and those GOPers who are young at heart, are invited to come to our cookout Friday May 14th at 6 pm, located at 1234 Park Avenue in Hoboken, to have a great time with their fellow Republicans and meet the Young Republican county board.” RSVP to hudsonnjyr@gmail.com to attend the event.