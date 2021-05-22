Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

A crowd of smiling faces of unmasked people filling the largest room in the White House. The visiting head of state was welcomed with glitz, circumstances and handshakes. The 94-year-old Honorary Medal Winner White House, embraced by Vice President Kamala Harris, is back, thanks to increased availability of coronavirus vaccines and recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distances. The Biden administration embraces the pre-pandemic day-to-day look and feel on Pennsylvania Street. As the White House spreads the message that vaccination can return to normal, more Westwing staff will come there for work, and so will more reporters. There are protracted concerns about security and mixed messages-the same contradictions and the turmoil that is emerging throughout the country that is resuming cheeky. However, the reopened and relaxed White House image contrasts sharply with the time when COVID-19 occurred several times last year, showing how much the pandemic has begun to recede in the United States. I am. White House spokesman Jen Psaki declared at a daily briefing on Friday that “we are back.” “We are a warm and fuzzy crew member and want to hug around here.” The changes within the White House over the past week have been rapid and massive. The hug was in and the mask was (almost) out. I didn’t have to stand 6 feet away. And it didn’t seem to enjoy the shift as much as Biden, the most slap and tactile politician. When he appeared in the Rose Garden on May 13 without a mask, the president announced relaxed mask guidance. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in most environments. That cheerfulness was brought to a series of larger public events last week that would have been out of scope in the early days of President Biden. For the second consecutive day, the White House opened its largest room in the executive condominium, the East Room, to the score on Friday for outside guests. With a loud laugh, Biden was the first commander to award the Medal of Honor to the 94-year-old retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. for his brave actions during the Korean War about 70 years ago. The ceremony on Friday coincided with the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who attended the event before the policy meeting. Leaders from both worlds repeatedly clasped Packet’s hands and flocked to take pictures with the extended family of war heroes. A day ago, more lawmakers and other guests witnessed Biden’s signature bill to counter the surprising surge in crime against Asia. Americans and Pacific Islanders. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) and Senator Susan Collins (Republican Party) were among the members of the hug and kiss. Later, lawmakers who helped the legislative shepherds through Congress surrounded Biden when he signed the bill. The president also engaged in an act that almost disappeared from official Washington during the pandemic: he shook hands with several guests before leaving. Earlier that day, he welcomed the latest Kennedy Center winners to the White House. Returns the celebrity wattage to the property. According to multiple accounts from Kennedy Center Honor Winners, the White House event was lively and Biden seemed excited to welcome visitors. Debbie Allen said the president was “very attractive and open. He spent more time with us than expected.” According to Joan Baez, the official visit “turned into a hilarious ruckus.” So, a tour of the Rose Garden was included and culminated in Baez singing Biden. Due to social distance guidelines, the number of journalists allowed within the White House decreased during the pandemic. The briefing room is only about a quarter for Psaki’s daily Q & A session. Capacity will soon reach 50% with the goal of full recovery by summer. The daily COVID-19 testing requirements for staff and most journalists were also expected to be immediately exempted due to full vaccination. And the parking spaces around the West Wing and Eisenhower Secretariat Buildings have recently filled up. “Efforts to return to a more normal atmosphere are” part of keeping the White House open, homes for people up to Americans, “Pusaki said. “But questions remain about the Protocol. Adhering to safety guidelines is a matter of honor system. And Saki had no plans for the White House to check vaccination status on Friday. Government members and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sometimes continued to provide confusing guidance on when and who should wear a mask, but in most respects the mood is dramatic. It has changed. The first time Americans saw Byden at the White House as president was on the day of their inauguration, sitting behind a resolution desk in the presidential office, wearing a mask against viruses in the building. Aiming to be in stark contrast to the bold-minded Trump White House, the Democratic administration has consistently been vigilant and sometimes exceeded the precautions recommended by the CDC. Suffering from having to do zoom diplomacy, moaning that he could no longer meet directly with world leaders. On Friday, the White House held its traditional face-to-face pageant for a visit to the Moon. Spread everything, and the two men were able to sit facing each other in the state canteen, and later answered the question in front of an unmasked audience of diplomats, officials. The moon began the day by visiting Harris’s office in the White House complex, where they immediately went out to the balcony in search of waves. The sun was shining. Smiles were everywhere. I couldn’t see the worms. ___ Remia was reported by New York. AP communications writer Ashraf Karil contributed to this report.