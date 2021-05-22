newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Up and coming Ohio rapper Boog the Bandit killed in robbery

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boog the Bandit, a budding female rapper from Ohio, was fatally shot Thursday night during an attempted robbery, investigators said.

Police said Boog the Bandit, whose real name is Courtney Bruce, walked into a hospital around 6:10 p.m. with a gunshot wound, WBNS reported.

Bruce, 26, was in a car with a 25-year-old man when a group of men approached and shot at the car multiple times, the Columbus Dispatch reported. The man drove Bruce to the hospital. He was not injured.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Bruce had recently released a single “Heart Away.” Videos for her other songs, “Hot Topic” and “Risky” were also widely viewed online.

Before she became known for her musical chops, she was an urban clothing model for R&B singer Chris Brown’s Black Pyramid Clothing and Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George Socks, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

“There’s not a dollar amount I’m trying to reach, there’s not a destination in life that I haven’t already been,” Boog said. “It’s just the feeling of being transparent, open and being happy. I’m chasing true happiness.”

In February, she was baptized in an effort to change her life.

“You’re not going to go anywhere in life with God not leading you,” Boog said. “That’s just that. There’s no fight where He’s not going to be a part of. And I had to wash and cleanse myself.”

