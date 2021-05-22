Bullpen Blues: Second-string relief crew struggling to keep games close for Cardinals | St. Louis News Headlines – St. Louis, Missouri

Webb has allowed seven earned runs on four hits and seven walks while recording one strikeout across the 2.1 innings covering his last four appearances. The left-hander's woes continued in Thursday's loss to the Mets, when he failed to record a single out and got just three of 11 pitches into the strike zone before getting the hook in the seventh inning. Prior to the current stretch, the normally reliable Webb had produced four consecutive scoreless efforts. However, his multi-appearance slump has ballooned his ERA and WHIP to 13.00 and 2.22, respectively.