Many crises have caused societies to explore new opportunities, and the pandemic-induced switch to remote work is certainly an example. It is likely to accelerate underlying trends in urban living and enhance the quality of life for city dwellers. Even though the pandemic isn’t over and no one really knows for sure what will come next, we’re already seeing some new trends that are changing our living environments, based on the influence of teleworking. But as the physical world interacts more with the virtual, there will be technology that empowers these shifts that we’ll need to make sure doesn’t threaten our digital safety.