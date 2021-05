The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested approximately 440 people over alleged involvement in the Capitolriots on 6 January, but they are still searching for “the worst of the worst”.According to a number of media reports, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that 440 people had been arrested as of Thursday. The Independent has reached out to the DOJ to confirm the statistic.Despite the steady announcement of charges against those allegedly involved in the insurrection one law enforcement official told NBC News that they’re "not done rounding up the worst of the worst.”The FBI has continually asked for...