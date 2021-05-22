Texarkana, Texas – Main Street Texarkana brings excitement to Downtown with live artist

Thelma J. Evans celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. The youngest of four children, she was born in Ashdown, Arkansas, to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Goodlow Sandefur. She grew up in Wilmot, Arkansas, where she married her husband, William Alexander Evans. The couple had three sons: the late William Taft, Howard and Charles Evans. She has lived through the Great Depression, World War II and other world events. She and her family moved into their Texarkana, Arkansas, home in 1944 where she still lives today. She also became an active member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in 1944 and still is an active member. She retired from Lone Star Army Ammunition plant and was a member of the Greater Texarkana Senior Retired Volunteer Program. She has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.