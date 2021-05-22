newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

Subtropical storm Ana forms before hurricane season near Bermuda – New Orleans, Louisiana

Cover picture for the articleBefore the hurricane season officially began, there was a named storm for the seventh consecutive year. The Subtropical Cyclone Announcer was formed on Saturday morning and is northeast of Bermuda. It poses no threat to the United States. According to the National Hurricane Center, Anna is expected to stay away from Bermuda before it dissipates on Monday. The last hurricane in May was in 1970, when a tropical cyclone occurred before June 1 for the past seven years. They are Ana (2015), Alex (January 2016), Bonnie (2016), Arlene (2017), Alberto (2018), Andrea (2019), Arthur & Bertha (2020), Ana (2021). The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st. NOAAATLANTICHURRICANEOUTLOOK: NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. , And a 10% chance of a lower season than usual. However, experts do not predict the historical level of storm activity to be seen in 2020. In 2021, there is the possibility of 13-20 named storms with wind speeds above 39 mph. 6-10 can be wind hurricanes above 74mph, including 3-5 major hurricanes in categories 3, 4, or 5. NOAA provided the range with 70% confidence. CSU Atlantic Hurricane Forecasts: Colorado State University researchers released their first forecasts for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season in April, demanding 17 name systems and eight. Hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. Reasons for the forecast include the low likelihood of El Nino conditions occurring during this year’s hurricane season and above-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. El Nino usually reduces Atlantic hurricane activity through an increase in vertical wind shear.

