Safe alcohol consumption is a myth, study says – Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii State

Safe alcohol consumption is a myth, study says

 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Do you drink moderately? There is some bad news about Oxford University research. New observational study, although not yet peer-reviewed, we have determined that the only safe level of alcohol for brain health is zero.

State urges moderate alcohol consumption among older people

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - Keep tabs on your alcohol consumption especially if you are getting older, have health issues or take medications, urges the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) Chair Pat Gagliardi as they recognize May as Older Americans Month.
Drinking any amount of alcohol causes damage to brain, study suggests

According to a new study, there is no such thing as a “safe” level of drinking, and there is an increase in alcohol consumption associated with worsening brain health. In an observational study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, university researchers have studied the relationship between self-reported alcohol intake and their brain scans in about 25,000 people in the United Kingdom. Researchers say that drinking is the gray matter of the brain, that is, “the more people drink, the less gray matter,” according to leading author Anya Topiwara, whose information is Oxford’s senior clinical researcher. “Mr. Topiwara said in an email. Smaller brain volumes are also expected to reduce memory testing performance, “she explained. “Alcohol made a small contribution to this (0.8%), but it was a greater contribution than other” correctable “risk factors,” she explained. He explained that the modifiable risk factors are “what you can do, as opposed to aging.” Alcohol Type Regardless The team also investigated whether certain drinking patterns, beverage types, and other health conditions affect the effects of alcohol on brain health. They found that there was no “safe” level of drinking. The amount of alcohol was worse than not drinking it. We also found no evidence that the types of drinks such as wine, spirits and beer affected the harm to the brain. However, certain characteristics such as high blood pressure, obesity, and drinking drinking can put people at higher risk. , The researchers added. Video above: There is also a lie about alcohol that needs to stop believing that “a great many people drink” moderately “and think this is harmless or even protective.” “Treatment” for neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia is important for public health to know what factors can prevent brain damage, “she added. Alcohol is a major risk factor for illness and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide in 2016, accounting for 1 in 10 deaths. Rank et in 2018. “At this point, it’s not clear if there is a’safe level of alcohol’for brain health, but heavy drinking has been bad for brain health for decades. It is known, “said Sadie Boniface, who has nothing to do with Oxford University, told CNN by email, the head of research at the British Alcohol Research Institute. “Alcohol affects every part of the body and we must not forget that there are multiple health risks,” he said. Tony Lao, a visiting clinical fellow in geriatric psychiatry at King’s College London, told CNN that the results of the study are unlikely to have happened by accident given the large sample size. There are no safe limits on alcohol consumption for its role in damage to the structure and function of the human brain. Previous studies have shown that subtle changes that indicate damage to the brain can appear in ways that are not immediately detectable. Regular tests of intellectual function can progress unchecked until more pronounced changes in memory appear, “he said. “There is evidence that alcohol consumption plays a greater role, even at low-risk drinking levels. With more brain damage than previously thought. (Oxford) studies show that this role plays a greater role, such as smoking. It was found to be greater than many modifiable risk factors. “” The interaction of high blood pressure with obesity in increasing alcohol damage to the brain underscores the broader role of diet and lifestyle. In maintaining good health, “he added.
The End of Happy Hour? No Safe Level of Alcohol for the Brain

There is no safe amount of alcohol consumption for the brain; even moderate drinking adversely affects brain structure and function, according a British study of more 25,000 adults. "This is one of the largest studies of alcohol and brain health to date," Anya Topiwala, DPhil, University of Oxford, Oxford, United...
Striking the Balance: How Alcohol Impacts Vein Health

As temperatures warm and people flock outdoors to enjoy the season, the opportunity to enjoy a drink or two increases. Finishing off some yard work or sitting outside to relax with your drink of choice is a nice way to celebrate the season. Alcohol intake is associated with both health...
New Study Finds ‘No Safe Dose’ of Alcohol Exists for Brain Health

A new study in the U.K. has revived the discourse surrounding safe alcohol consumption levels, particularly with regards to the substance’s effects on the brain. The observational cohort study, featured in a Guardian piece from Natalie Grover this week, was designed to estimate the relationship between moderate alcohol consumption and brain health. Researchers aimed to determine the threshold alcohol intake for harm while also identifying whether certain groups are at higher levels of risk.
Even moderate alcohol consumption may have adverse effects on brain health, finds study

Even moderate consumption of alcohol is associated with adverse affects on the brain, according to a new study of over 25,000 participants which calls for existing “low-risk” drinking guidelines to be revised.While binge drinkers and individuals with high blood pressure and BMI may be more susceptible, the study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, found “no safe dose of alcohol for the brain.”Scientists, including Anya Topiwala from the University of Oxford, assessed the health profiles of 25,378 individuals from the UK Biobank – a database designed to help researchers understand the link diseases have with genetic and environmental factors.They assessed...
No quantity of alcohol is safe when it comes to protecting your brain

When it comes to brain health, a new study from the University of Oxford has found that there’s no such thing as a safe amount of alcohol consumption. The study joins a growing body of research into alcohol and its potential impact on different aspects of health, some of which have suggested that alcohol intake guidelines may need to be revisited.
New Study Reveals That Alcohol is Much More Harmful Than Previously Thought

Many of us consume alcohol these days for various reasons – social interactions, feeling more energic and in a good mood, or just for the sheer pleasure of tasting it. While many researchers believe that it’s nothing wrong with moderate alcohol consumption and that the habit can even provide some health benefits, a new study done at the University of Oxford is raising the alarm.
Study: Guilt rarely reduces consumers’ meat consumption

Healthy choices, animal welfare remain a major consideration when deciding what to eat. Consumers that feel guilty about eating meat choose healthier approaches to preparing animal proteins over plant-based alternatives, according to a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology. “This research shows that the guilt feeling rarely...
Studies: Risks Of Any Alcohol Use, Benefits Of Short Exercise Bursts

An Oxford study--not yet peer reviewed--says any alcohol use can affect the brain health. Another study shows the benefit of short burst of exercise. And a fascinating study of smallpox epidemics in the 1700s. There is no such thing as a "safe" level of drinking, with increased consumption of alcohol...
Just 1 in 10 in U.S. with alcohol issues gets treatment, study says

Americans with drinking problems are rarely referred for treatment, even though most say a doctor has asked about their alcohol use, a new study finds. The study is not the first to uncover low rates of treatment for alcohol use disorders, or AUDs -- the medical term for drinking that interferes with a person's life and well-being.
Acute Alcohol Consumption May Trigger Discreet Atrial Fibrillation Event

There is no clear threshold for consumption leading to an AFib event. Data presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session linked acute alcohol consumption with a higher risk for an atrial fibrillation event. Little data has offered objective evidence for alcohol’s acute role in atrial fibrillation,...
NCA Data Trends Study: Pandemic softened specialty coffee consumption

Specialty coffee, which has been a driver of coffee consumption in recent years, took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Coffee Association's 2021 National Coffee Data Trends study. The survey was conducted in January among both males and females, 13 years of age or older, who consumed a beverage other than tap water the day prior to being interviewed.
12 Scary Facts About Alcohol Abuse

Originally Posted On: Top 12 Alcohol Facts | The Real Cost of Alcoholism – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Though listing scary facts about alcohol can come across like clickbait intended to deter drinkers, for someone who knows the real cost of alcoholism, the importance is clear. Whether you are fighting to achieve alcohol substance abuse recovery, care about someone who is facing that battle, or are a casual drinker looking to better understand the longer-term impacts of consuming alcohol, this post is for you. We are aiming to break down common misunderstandings about alcohol use and relay fast facts about the risks.
The Worst Types of Drinks for Your Liver, According to Science

Your liver sucks. Not just your liver, but everyone's liver sucks—like a vacuum cleaner. You can think of the liver as a massive Dyson for your bloodstream. The largest solid organ in the body and, arguably the most complex, your liver performs billions of vital tasks during your lifetime and one of the most important is filtering the poisons from your bloodstream. Everything you absorb through your gastrointestinal tract is processed and filtered through the liver. Nearly every ounce of blood in your body passes through; the liver breaks down and cleans chemicals, nutrients, drugs, alcohol, and other toxins in the blood before they flow throughout your body.
Regular consumption of milk is not linked to increased cholesterol, shows study

Regular consumption of milk is not associated with increased levels of cholesterol, according to new research. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity looked at three large population studies and found that people who regularly drank high amounts of milk had lower levels of both good and bad cholesterol, although their BMI levels were higher than non-milk drinkers.
A beer a day keeps the doctor away! Consuming one alcoholic drink daily can reduce your risk of fatal heart disease by up to 20%, study finds

Consuming a moderate amount of alcohol daily can reduce the risk of dying from a major cardiovascular event by up to 20 per cent, scientists reveal. The researchers have linked moderate alcohol intake – defined as no more than one alcoholic drink for women and two for men per day – with a 20 per cent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD), in a sample of more than 50,000 people.
Alcohol problems severely undertreated

Newswise — Some 16 million Americans are believed to have alcohol use disorder, and an estimated 93,000 people in the U.S. die from alcohol-related causes each year. Both of those numbers are expected to grow as a result of heavier drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, in a new study...
Drinking In Moderation Is Good For The Heart, New Study Says

Make ours a large glass this weekend - scientists have discovered drinking a 'moderate' amount of alcohol daily can lower risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases by up to 20 per cent. The study by Harvard Medical School took a sample of over 50,000 people and observed both their drinking...