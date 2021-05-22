Safe alcohol consumption is a myth, study says – Honolulu, Hawaii

According to a new study, there is no such thing as a “safe” level of drinking, and there is an increase in alcohol consumption associated with worsening brain health. In an observational study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, university researchers have studied the relationship between self-reported alcohol intake and their brain scans in about 25,000 people in the United Kingdom. Researchers say that drinking is the gray matter of the brain, that is, “the more people drink, the less gray matter,” according to leading author Anya Topiwara, whose information is Oxford’s senior clinical researcher. “Mr. Topiwara said in an email. Smaller brain volumes are also expected to reduce memory testing performance, “she explained. “Alcohol made a small contribution to this (0.8%), but it was a greater contribution than other” correctable “risk factors,” she explained. He explained that the modifiable risk factors are “what you can do, as opposed to aging.” Alcohol Type Regardless The team also investigated whether certain drinking patterns, beverage types, and other health conditions affect the effects of alcohol on brain health. They found that there was no “safe” level of drinking. The amount of alcohol was worse than not drinking it. We also found no evidence that the types of drinks such as wine, spirits and beer affected the harm to the brain. However, certain characteristics such as high blood pressure, obesity, and drinking drinking can put people at higher risk. , The researchers added. Video above: There is also a lie about alcohol that needs to stop believing that “a great many people drink” moderately “and think this is harmless or even protective.” “Treatment” for neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia is important for public health to know what factors can prevent brain damage, “she added. Alcohol is a major risk factor for illness and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide in 2016, accounting for 1 in 10 deaths. Rank et in 2018. “At this point, it’s not clear if there is a’safe level of alcohol’for brain health, but heavy drinking has been bad for brain health for decades. It is known, “said Sadie Boniface, who has nothing to do with Oxford University, told CNN by email, the head of research at the British Alcohol Research Institute. “Alcohol affects every part of the body and we must not forget that there are multiple health risks,” he said. Tony Lao, a visiting clinical fellow in geriatric psychiatry at King’s College London, told CNN that the results of the study are unlikely to have happened by accident given the large sample size. There are no safe limits on alcohol consumption for its role in damage to the structure and function of the human brain. Previous studies have shown that subtle changes that indicate damage to the brain can appear in ways that are not immediately detectable. Regular tests of intellectual function can progress unchecked until more pronounced changes in memory appear, “he said. “There is evidence that alcohol consumption plays a greater role, even at low-risk drinking levels. With more brain damage than previously thought. (Oxford) studies show that this role plays a greater role, such as smoking. It was found to be greater than many modifiable risk factors. “” The interaction of high blood pressure with obesity in increasing alcohol damage to the brain underscores the broader role of diet and lifestyle. In maintaining good health, “he added.