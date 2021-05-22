newsbreak-logo
UEFA

Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014

By TALES AZZONI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
MADRID — (AP) — Atlético Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid on Saturday.

Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time.

Madrid couldn't repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home and giving Atlético a very late scare. A win for Madrid and draw for Atlético would have kept the title at Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season, giving Diego Simeone’s team its second league title in 25 years. Atlético’s previous league title was in 1996, when Simeone still played for the club.

As players chanted and celebrated on the field, several hundred Atlético fans held their own celebrations outside the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid.

Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.

Real Madrid was trying to win back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

Barcelona was out of contention entering the final round.

Atlético led the league since the ninth round but risked losing it at the end after Valladolid jumped ahead with a goal by Óscar Plano in the 18th minute, but Ángel Correa equalized in the 57th and Suárez sealed the win in the 67th.

It was the 21st league goal for Suárez, who was key for Atlético throughout the season after being let go by Barcelona against his wishes.

The Uruguay striker was clearly moved after the match.

“Atlético opened the doors to me," Suárez said. “I'll always be very thankful for this great club."

Valladolid was relegated with the loss.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this report from Barcelona, Spain.

SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane concedes Atletico Madrid deserved to win La Liga title

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that rivals Atletico Madrid 'deserve' to be La Liga champions, after Los Rojiblancos clinched the title on the final day of the season. Los Blancos scored twice in the final 10 minutes of their battle with Villarreal to claim all three points in...
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced on their website that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which means that he will miss the last game of the season against Villarreal. Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos...
UEFAsemoball.com

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
UEFARaleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid, Lille can clinch league titles

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Atlético Madrid can win La Liga in the second-to-last round if it beats Osasuna at home and Real Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao. Atlético holds a two-point advantage over defending champion Madrid. Madrid holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Third-placed Barcelona needs both front-runners to stumble to have a shot at getting back into the fight on the final weekend. Barcelona is four points behind Atlético before hosting Celta Vigo. All the matches for round 37 are to be played simultaneously.
UEFACNN

Euro football roundup: Atlético Madrid closes in on La Liga title with dramatic comeback

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid completed a stunning late comeback against Osasuna to move within touching distance of a first La Liga title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side was trailing 1-0 going into the game's closing stages after Ante Budimir had given Osasuna the lead, but two goals in the final eight minutes turned the match on its head and ensured Atleti's fate remains in its own hands going into the final game of the season.
SoccerBBC

Women's Champions League Final: Who lifted the trophy?

Last night was a big one for Chelsea Women after the English side took on Barcelona in the team's first ever Champions League final. However, Chelsea were unable to claim victory after their opponents scored an impressive four goals in the first 36 minutes of the match which took place in the Swedish City of Gothenburg.
SoccerESPN

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID --  Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla. Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.
UEFAESPN

Stats: Leicester win 1st FA Cup, Lewandowski equals Muller, Messi's 30

What a weekend of football! Barcelona lost, but Barcelona won, and won big. The men's team clocked out on the penultimate matchday of a thrilling La Liga title race but the women's team won the biggest game of the weekend, flattening Chelsea in the UEFA (W) Champions League final. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both won, which means just two points separate the two with one game left.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things that can convince Zinedine Zidane to stay

On Saturday, the 15th of May, big news shook up Real Madrid, their fans, and Spanish football in general. With just 24 hours remaining for Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, news broke out that the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid after the 2020/21 season ends.
UEFASoccerAmerica.com

UEFA Women's Champions League: Barcelona takes first (big) step in new era of domination

Can any team top what Lyon did in winning five straight UEFA Women's Champions League titles until being ousted in this year's quarterfinals by French rival Paris St. Germain?. Barcelona showed there's more to European women's soccer than OL with a stunning 4-0 win over Chelsea in Sunday's UEFA Women's Champions League final. All four goals came in the first 36 minutes, reversing what happened to Barca two years ago when it lost to Lyon, 4-0, in the final, conceding all four goals in the first 30 minutes.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ruled OUT of Euro 2020 as Barcelona star reveals he will undergo knee surgery this month... leaving Manuel Neuer free to cement No 1 spot

Germany will be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for this summer's Euros after the Barcelona man announced he will undergo surgery on a knee injury. The shot-stopper played in Barca's 2-1 defeat by Celta Vigo on Sunday, which ended their chances of winning LaLiga, but he will now miss the remainder of the campaign.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Madrid wins to keep up pressure on Atlético in La Liga

MADRID — Real Madrid is not letting up in its quest to catch Atlético Madrid and repeat as Spanish league champion. Madrid won 4-1 at Granada on Thursday to stay within range of leader Atlético entering the final two rounds. Luka Modric and Rodrigo scored in the first half and...