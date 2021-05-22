newsbreak-logo
Clubhouse Becomes An Emotional Meeting Place For Israelis And Palestinians

Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conversations about sensitive issues on social media often become full-blown arguments. But this week, with violence raging between Israel and the Palestinians, a group of people gathered on Clubhouse, a social audio networking app, for a marathon conversation on the subject. The room, titled Meet Palestinians and Israelis, started as a private chat between friends that turned into a six-day conversation with at times up to 159,000 listeners.

