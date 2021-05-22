Jamestown organization holds street fair today, works to make community better

Four entrepreneurs from Jamestown are working to make their community better.

The Linville and Trotter families have formed the non-profit group, “Main Street Jamestown,” with the goal of fixing up the downtown area through fundraisers and donations.

Saturday until 4 p.m. there is a street fair taking place with activities for all for all ages.

“We have over 40 vendors, and that’s not including the food trucks. We have three food trucks. Also, the face painting and balloon artists were big hits with the kids so we’ll have those as well,” Amber Trotter said.

Organizers say this is a fun way to raise money for “sprucing up” downtown and to help local charities and businesses.

To keep up with the organization, more information can be found on the Main Street Jamestown Facebook page.