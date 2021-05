A “spirited” effort in the Derby led to Bob Baffert picking up his seventh Run for the Roses victory, as longshot Medina Spirit held off a slew of challengers in the late stretch in a visually impressive effort. This time around, a field of mostly new shooters travels to Pimlico to try to prevent Baffert from picking up what would be a record-breaking eight Preakness wins. One of Medina Spirit’s biggest threats, however, is Baffert’s own Concert Tour, who bypassed the Derby after a sub-par effort in the Arkansas Derby. Concert Tour will pick up Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith and may challenge for the lead, which could set up a murky pace scenario and allow for some unproven closers to finish well. Midnight Bourbon also looks to bounce-back after a tough Derby, and could add even more pace to the front-runners, potentially setting this one up for another strong longshot performance.