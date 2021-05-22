newsbreak-logo
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is Now the #2 Anime Film in US Box Office History

By Josh Piedra
theouterhaven.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train continues its record-breaking streak at the North America box office, now becoming the #2 anime movie of all-time in U.S. box office history with $43,956,487 through last evening. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train also had the #1...

