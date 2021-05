LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man who went missing in mid-April was found dead in a wooded area of Hardin County, Kentucky State Police said Monday. The body, which was later identified as that of Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, of Chicago, was found by KSP on May 1 in an area off 31W near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. KSP said the man appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound to the head.