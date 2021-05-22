newsbreak-logo
Ohio Republicans speak on Biden education policies

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

COLUMBUS — Ohio Republicans spent the last week making the rounds with the media to voice their displeasure with President Joe Biden’s proposals to change the way U.S. history is being taught in American schools. The Biden administration is looking to implement a curriculum that will teach critical race theory (CRT) in the classroom.

CRT looks at racism through legal and societal lenses, as opposed to more historical viewpoints that are taught in schools now. Some GOP members believe that imposing such a curriculum on the entire country is a step too far by the federal government, while others believe that it is simply the wrong way to teach kids about historical topics.

“This is just more federal overreach,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a press release. “Decisions about curriculum should remain a primarily local matter and not subject to political whims out of Washington. Certainly, a fringe view that is not generally and widely accepted should never be mandated out of Washington, D.C.”

Yost signed off with nineteen other state attorneys general urging the Department of Education not to advance the proposals.

Former Ohio GOP Chair and 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken took to Fox News on Wednesday to sound off on the proposals.

“When we are pushing students to learn through a lens of racism, it’s the exact wrong way… it’s against our American principles of equal opportunity for all,” she said.

Although the Senate election is still eighteen months away, Timken has made education one of her top issues early, touring Ohio to hear from concerned parents.

Currently, there is no definite timetable for these proposals to be imposed, but the debate over CRT should be expected to continue well into election season.

