WAPAKONETA — The United Way of Auglaize County will host a duck race at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Heritage Park in Wapakoneta. Enter for a chance to win cash and prizes, including a $1,000 grand prize. To adopt a duck, contact the United Way at 419-739-7717 or visit www.auglaizeunitedway.org. Text DUCKRACE to 44321 to give.