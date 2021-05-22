newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 vaccine shots are all highly protective against death, study shows

By Jason Gale Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Covid shots provide a high level of protection against hospitalization and death, according to a summary of the efficacy of eight vaccines that showed the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE jab may be better at stopping at least two worrisome coronavirus variants. Efficacy against Covid-linked disease averaged about 85% after a...

