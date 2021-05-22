Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST CENTRAL ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.