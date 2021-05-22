Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 11:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek, and northeastern Arizona. * WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times in the lower valleys of northeastern Arizona.alerts.weather.gov