Chekhovich was sent down to AHL San Jose on Thursday, per CapFriendly. Chekhovich posted one assist and five shots on goal through four games with the Sharks. The Russian winger had 34 points in 43 games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL, but with just six points in 16 AHL contests, he likely needs more time in the minors to work on his game.