The Daily Mail are running a story that Everton have made enquiries about the young Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, so is he what the Toffees want on the right?. The fact the Blues need to strengthen the right hand side of the team is obvious with Seamus Coleman in decline and no natural wide attacking player there. And the Everton transfer duo of Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti have ackowledged it is a priority this summer.