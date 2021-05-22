newsbreak-logo
Fairbanks, AK

Are your children attending public school next year? Register now

By Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is out, but now is the time to register for the academic year that begins in August so the school district can be ready. “By registering your student now, the school district will have more time to hire needed teachers and prepare for the new school year,” said Yumi McCulloch, public relations director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. “Early registration is also very helpful in ensuring the school district starts off the year with adequate funding from the state.”

Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks, AK
Education
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks school district lifts mask mandate for adults and students 16 and older

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is lifting it’s mask mandate for adults and students 16 years or older, in line with the CDC guidelines that were released Earlier in the day on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

For the class of 2021, a much-deserved graduation

News-Miner opinion: After a tumultuous and seemingly endless school year that presented challenge after challenge for students and faculty alike, there is a step toward normalcy for seniors graduating from the Fairbanks area’s four largest high schools. The senior year of high school is tough enough, but Covid-19 made it...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Building condition report verifies school roof failed

An engineering report confirms that Hunter Elementary School sustained a partial roof collapse last month. A portion of the building is open for classes but it’s still not clear if the school will open as normal when the 2021-2022 school year begins in August, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough public information officer.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The school district is taking steps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion

All principals in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District have undergone diversity, equity and inclusion training along with staff at about 12 of the district’s 34 schools, according to Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent over elementary education, and Rodney Gaskins, diversity consultant. For the 2021-2022 school year, they hope to...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Country girl from Kansas, motorcyclist, is next head of Borough schools

Karen Melin is the second-born daughter of a postal worker and school secretary. She grew up in the country outside of Wichita, Kansas, graduated at the top 10% of her high school class, was one of the first in her family to go to college and fell into teaching. The...