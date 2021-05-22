Are your children attending public school next year? Register now

School is out, but now is the time to register for the academic year that begins in August so the school district can be ready. “By registering your student now, the school district will have more time to hire needed teachers and prepare for the new school year,” said Yumi McCulloch, public relations director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. “Early registration is also very helpful in ensuring the school district starts off the year with adequate funding from the state.”