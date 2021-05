A runaway 9 ¼-length winner of her most recent Grade 2 stakes assignment, As Time Goes By was all-out to prevail by a nose over 23-1 longshot This Tea in Saturday's Grade 2, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, As Time Goes By stalked the early pace and got 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.77.