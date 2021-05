Twin sisters Sarah and Becky Marvin of Byron are going to have one more day together on the high school athletic scene and it will be on the biggest stage of all. The Marvins finished 1-2 in the shot put and discus during Friday’s Division 3 regional meet at Bath, qualifying them for the June 5 state meet at Jenison. After that, they’ll be preparing to go their separate ways to compete in college – Sarah at the University of Michigan and Becky at Tiffin University.