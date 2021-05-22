10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Happily Wherever”
Every time you think there’s nothing else that can be some with real estate and/or home renovation shows, HGTV proves you wrong. The network’s latest show, Happily Wherever, is a great example of that. The series follows couples whose ability to work remotely has them looking to buy a new house. Since they can work from anywhere, they have more flexibility than most people who are looking to relocate. The show provides some interesting insight into the home buying process and also taps into the remote work culture that has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Happily Wherever.www.tvovermind.com