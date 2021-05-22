10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Happily Wherever”

If you're hiring a videographer for your wedding day, it's because you want to be able to look back on this special celebration in real time for years to come. It's an important job, and in order to ensure your videographer can beautifully capture this momentous day, they need to be given the right tools. To help make sure you and your videographer are on the same page, we're sharing six things these pros wish their couples wouldn't do on the wedding day. Heed this advice and you'll be well on your way to being one of their very best clients to date.