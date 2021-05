The Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer made a huge splash on Monday with the report that they were planning to sign former college football star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to a deal as a tight end. The move was criticized by many because Tebow has not been in the league since 2015 and has not been on an active roster since 2012. On NFL Live on Tuesday, ESPN analyst and former defensive back Ryan Clark criticized Meyer for prioritizing his previous relationship with Tebow from his days at Florida, over better players.