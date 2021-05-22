NBA Championship Odds: Nets Lead Lakers as Favorites With Playoff Field Officially Set on FanDuel Sportsbook
The NBA Play-In Tournament games are complete, and the NBA playoff bracket is set. The Brooklyn Nets are the No. 2 seed in the East, and the favorites to win the 2021 NBA title. The No. 7 seed in the West is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are favored in their opening series over the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are healthier and ready for a championship run as the defending champs., which has them ranked second to the Nets in championship odds.www.fanduel.com