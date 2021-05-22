newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Championship Odds: Nets Lead Lakers as Favorites With Playoff Field Officially Set on FanDuel Sportsbook

By FairwayJay
fanduel.com
 3 days ago

The NBA Play-In Tournament games are complete, and the NBA playoff bracket is set. The Brooklyn Nets are the No. 2 seed in the East, and the favorites to win the 2021 NBA title. The No. 7 seed in the West is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are favored in their opening series over the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are healthier and ready for a championship run as the defending champs., which has them ranked second to the Nets in championship odds.

Related
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAAwful Announcing

Ian Eagle has awesome call that makes amazing Nets play even better

The Brooklyn Nets put together one of the craziest plays of the 2020-21 NBA season on the final day of the regular season. And YES Network play-by-play man Ian Eagle went bonkers. In the second quarter, the ball deflected all over the place on a Cleveland Cavaliers possession before finally...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it’s time to forget that and...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAGamingToday

Boston Celtics At Brooklyn Nets Odds: 2021 NBA Playoffs

NBA · Sat (5/22) @ 2:05 pm ET — Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets. After a hard-fought battle in the Seven-Eight game, the Boston Celtics have triumphed to secure their spot in the playoffs as the seventh seed, set to face off against the Brooklyn Nets in one of the most eye-catching fixtures this season.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAwamc.org

#SportsReport: Nets Top Cavaliers For No. 2 Seed In East; Hall Of Fame Names 2021 Class

Kevin Durant and the Nets have claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double, providing 23 points and 13 assists in the Nets' fifth straight win. Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Nets, who rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game injury absence.
NBAchatsports.com

Nets Take Down Cavaliers, Secure No. 2 Seed In East

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBASan Bernardino County Sun

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAtheathletic.com

Is Denver the new Los Angeles? Vegas odds favor the Avalanche and Nuggets this postseason

Could Denver be the next Los Angeles or Tampa Bay when it comes to winning multiple championships in a year? The Dodgers and Lakers won the World Series and NBA respectively while the Lightning and Buccaneers won their championships as well. Both Denver teams have made it to the postseason and the betting odds like the chances of both teams to make playoff runs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAtheathletic.com

Can the Warriors offense score enough to upset the Lakers in the play-in game?

The defining battle of the NBA’s play-in tournament matches the league’s two biggest brands. That’s what will draw the casual fans. But those viewers probably wouldn’t guess what the metrics say, in the era of extreme efficiency, about the Lakers and Warriors. It’s a clash between two elite defenses and two of the worst remaining offenses.
NBANewsday

Nets may be better positioned to win an NBA championship, but Knicks still own New York as playoffs begin

It is not easy to be a Nets fan in a town where everyone wants to talk about the Knicks. No one knows this better than WFAN host Evan Roberts. Roberts’ father was a Nets season-ticket holder when they played on Long Island, and he passed his love of the team down to his son. Roberts can talk about the Nets for hours, especially this year when they are a legitimate championship contender. His callers, however, skew heavily orange and blue.