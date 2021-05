BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Following up on a story from yesterday, gas is not running out. But some local residents are filling up their gas tanks to be cautious. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers fuel to the East Coast was shut down due to a cyber attack. The United States Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, has said there is no serious concern for a gasoline shortage given that the pipeline is expected to be substantially operational by the end of this week. She said the problems begin when people start hoarding gas.