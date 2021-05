It's a beautiful day whenever we learn one of the game's top prospects is getting called up to the bigs. Jarred Kelenic will be promoted this Thursday and instantly finds himself ranked inside the top 30 outfielders with the opportunity to move up rather quickly. You can read more about him below, but I am quite excited. Hopefully this prompts a team like the Tampa Bay Rays to do something similar with either Wander Franco, Vidal Brujan or both! The Rays currently have a team OPS of .672, tied for 23rd in baseball.