newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The rise and fall of undercover bully Chrissy Teigen

By Sara Nathan, Oli Coleman
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers of “The Voice” will see a surprising new commercial this Tuesday. John Legend — one of the judges on the NBC competition show — will appear in a spot for vacation-rental site Vrbo, along with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, their two young children, and Teigen’s mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen.

pagesix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
John Legend
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Farrah Abraham
Person
Courtney Stodden
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Baby#Target#The Post#Bloomingdale#Instagram A#Voice#Troll#Chrissyteigen#Raw Photos#Shockingly Cruel Messages#Personality#March Stodden#Casting#Women#Snohomish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
Thailand
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Chrissy Teigen Thinks Those Celebrity Raya Videos Are "Creepy"

If a cultural moment arises and Chrissy Teigen isn't there to tweet about it, did it ever even happen?. Our Twitter Queen weighed in on the recent trend of TikTokers sharing Raya video replies they've received from celebrities, and she has words for both parties. "I agree celebs shouldn't be...
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Chrissy Teigen deal dropped by Bloomingdales following bullying scandal

Bloomingdales have pulled out of a deal with Chrissy Teigen following her cyberbullying scandal. Chrissy was recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to kill themselves in private Twitter messages sent when they were just 16, and the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star has since issued a public apology for her actions.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Chrissy Teigen’s Cookware Line Disappears From Target’s Site

Target has stopped selling Chrissy Teigen’s line of cookware online amid a continuing backlash against the model and entrepreneur over messages she sent Courtney Stodden years ago. Sources connected to Teigen told TMZ the decision to axe “Cravings by Chrisy Teigen” was mutual and made in December before the public spat with Stodden went down, and sources within Target told the tabloid the cookware disappeared from the website in April. Target is still carrying Teigen’s cookbooks, and other retailers are still carrying the cookware products. Stodden said in a May 10 interview with The Daily Beast, “[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” Teigen has since apologized, writing, “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel… I’m so sorry, Courtney.”
CelebritiesPosted by
EatThis

This Huge National Store Has Dropped Chrissy Teigen's Cookware Line

Whether you prefer to take or leave Chrissy Teigen's sharp wit, there's no denying she's an entrepreneurial phenom (even if her popcorn spices caused some controversy in recent months). This weekend, word is out that Chrissy Teigen's Cravings kitchen line will no longer be sold at a major national retailer that's famously carried it. Here's the scoop.
InternetGrazia

Should You Ever Share Messages From Dating Apps? Chrissy Teigen Doesn't Think So

For those on Raya, swiping through potential matches includes a wealth of A-listers. The likes of Lewis Capaldi, Paul Mescal, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer and Demi Lovato have reportedly been spotted on the dating app for the rich, famous and those in the creative industries. Also on the app is Ben Affleck, who went viral earlier this week when a TikTok user revealed that Ben sent her a video on Instagram asking why she'd unmatched him. (Nivine Jay claims she unmatched him because she believed his account wasn't real - fair enough. And she has since defended him from people calling Ben 'creepy'.)
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen for getting through 'testing' year

John Legend has praised Chrissy Teigen for coming out of a "testing" year even "stronger". The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife tragically lost their son Jack when the 'Lip Sync Battle' star was 20 weeks pregnant in September and the 42-year-old singer has paid tribute to the brunette beauty for the way she's coped over the last few months.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen says she was ‘insecure, attention-seeking troll’ in apology to Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen has publicly apologised to Courtney Stodden after the former TV personality accused her of bullying.This week, Stodden, 26, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, discussed their past experiences being targeted by Teigen while speaking to The Daily Beast.“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like: ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden, who became recognisable when they married a 51-year-old actor when they were 16, alleged.Speaking with the outlet, Stodden also said that “there were a lot of...