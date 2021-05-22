newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden to host family of George Floyd at White House

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will host the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday as his administration gears up to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. In her daily briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to offer additional details of how Biden planned to mark the anniversary, the Associated Press reported.

nypost.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#The White House#Capitol Hill#Press Secretary#County Police#The Associated Press#Democrats#White House Press#President Joe Biden#Team Biden#Second Degree Murder#Third Degree Murder#Officer#Hennepin County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsClick2Houston.com

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday on the one year anniversary of his death. But beyond the meeting, Biden has yet to offer concrete action for the family of the man whose death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked a global reckoning over systemic racism and movement for police reform. The path forward on Capitol Hill for Floyd’s namesake bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, remains unclear, but negotiators say they’ve made progress and expressed optimism this week about its prospects.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Joe Biden and the theater of bipartisanship: Democrats know GOP will never negotiate in good faith

Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema﻿﻿ (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) As part of their apparent mission to cause progressives to die from "I told you so" strokes, Politico ran this headline Monday evening: "'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse: Republicans have soured on negotiations while progressives push to move forward without the GOP."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Biden wanted deal on George Floyd policing bill by 25 May – here’s why they missed the deadline

Congress won’t meet Joe Biden’s deadline for getting critical police reform legislation on his desk, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers continue to debate how to hold officers accountable for killing people in the line of duty.The president set a deadline of 25 May, one year after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, galvanising an international demand for justice for the killings of Black people by police and propelling reforms aimed at the future of policing across the US.While the White House is encouraged by bipartisan negotiations, Congress has yet to agree on the contours of federal...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Biden Didn’t Realize About His Presidency

Joe Biden had been president for less than two weeks when he told me something he’d heard from a friend after the election. Biden was like the dog that caught the car, the friend told him—after a lifetime of dreaming of becoming president, he’d finally done it. “I said, ‘No, I think I got the bus,’” Biden told me, reflecting on the combined crises of the pandemic, the economic collapse, and the shaky future of American democracy. “I’m the dog that caught the bus.”
Protestssandiegouniontribune.com

George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in brother’s memory

MINNEAPOLIS — Members ofGeorge Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally Sunday in front...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...
MinoritiesPosted by
CNN

A year after George Floyd: A letter to my Black son

Keith Magee, political advisor and social justice scholar, pens an open letter to his son, Zayden, on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's murder. Magee shares his hopes for real change so that future generations grow up in an America in which true justice is valued.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
Presidential Electionthegazette.com

Fact Checker: Hinson says Biden, Harris haven’t been to the U.S. border. Is she right?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has had several recent tweets about security at the U.S. border with Mexico. A May 10 fundraising video on Twitter includes a half-dozen sound-bites from Hinson, all about border security. In one, Hinson says “Why haven’t you been to the border, President Biden? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border?”
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary - latest: Most Americans think US is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

The family of George Floyd, whose murder sparked protests around the world, are set to meet with president Joe Biden at the White House to mark the anniversary of his death.Mr Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. A jury of 12 found Chauvin guilty on three counts; one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.The former police officer has not yet been sentenced but faces up to 40 years in prison. The state attorney general, Keith Ellison, has requested the judge consider ‘aggravating factors’ when handing out a sentence, which requests “an upward sentencing departure”.Following the murder of Mr Floyd, protests broke out in the state, across the nation, and internationally, as thousands of people took to the streets to decry police brutality.Mr Floyd’s family is marking a year since his death with a series of events, including the Saturday rally held alongside other victims of police killings, a day of action, and a candlelit vigil on Tuesday, 25 May – a year to the day he was killed.