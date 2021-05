Babylon Town Councilman DuWayne Gregory announced last week that he is endorsing the Republican candidate for District Attorney, Ray Tierney. “He has great experience, brings an outside perspective and has impeccable integrity,” said Gregory, a Democrat. “For more than 26 years, he has been a prosecutor with a strong record of convictions on violent street gangs including MS-13 cases, political corruption and sexual abuse. He has walked the walk in every courthouse. He is a breath of fresh air, and he is what we need.”