newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Witness Ramey says bill ensures 'education system is on the right side of history'

By Glenn Minnis
Posted by 
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustice Informed CEO Xavier Ramey recently offered up recollections of his own experiences as to why he feels the passage of Senate Bill 817 is so critical. “I want to share with you all about why this is so important,” Ramey said during the May 4 hearing. “It is part of ensuring that our education system is on the right side of history. I'm a CPS graduate from the West Side of Chicago and I grew up in the north Lawndale neighborhood and I remember being in school years ago in high school and being asked to comply with certain dress code regulations and how that affected me even later in life.”

chicagocitywire.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lawndale, IL
Chicago, IL
Education
Justice, IL
Government
City
Justice, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#Senate Bill#The Right Side Of History#West Side#School History#School Education#University Education#Education And Schools#The University Of Chicago#Sb 817#Justice Informed#Cps#Discrimination#Ethnicity#Hearing#Regulations#Recollections#Restrictions#Dress Code#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: Fight education exclusion with a civil rights act

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down racial segregation in public schools 67 years ago in Brown v. Board of Education, it recognized the incredibly important role that education plays as the “very foundation of good citizenship.”. Yet despite the force of law and relentless efforts of civil rights advocates,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Activist Davis: 'Restrictions on hairstyles do nothing but cause students to question their ‘acceptability’'

Affinity Community Services Board member Aisha Davis recently offered testimony on Senate Bill 817 during a Senate Education Committee hearing. “We are a social justice organization that is serving the needs of the black LGBTQ+ community with a particular focus on black women,” Davis said during the May 4 hearing. “We envision a society where being your authentic self is not a liability. It is with this vision in mind that Affinity worked on Floor Amendment 1 of SB 817 which would enable all students in Illinois to show up and be present as their most authentic selves.”
Baton Rouge, LAhannapub.com

Founding documents education bill draws opposition

BATON ROUGE–Two bills that were met with backlashes in the House Education Committee still advanced on last week to the House floor. House Bill 352, authored by Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, would require the teaching of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers, the Gettysburg Address and the concepts of national sovereignty, American exceptionalism, globalism and immigration policy.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana education system perpetuates ignorance

In the May 14 Billings Gazette, I read the article, “Arntzen asks about antiracism” and darn near choked on my coffee. She has requested an opinion from the attorney general regarding the legality of a federal grant “American History and Civic Education” that requires recipients to incorporate teaching the history of systemic racism in the United States in the classroom. She stated this would cause division in our classrooms and communities, and endorsed the proposition that ignorance is bliss. The Office of Public Instruction then went on to state that the state of Montana was not and has not ever applied for this grant. Good grief.
Politicsamericanexperiment.org

Provision in Senate education bill would make classrooms safer for educators

Minnesota legislators are currently negotiating the E-12 education omnibus bill, which involves hashing out the differences between the House version and the Senate version before a final version is approved. There are key differences between the two versions, including a provision on Education Savings Accounts, and another I want to...
Politicspinalcentral.com

See both sides in education

Regarding the May 6 article concerning the bill passed by the Arizona House requiring teachers to teach both sides of certain controversies, it is sad that it has come to the point that some teachers exploit their position to propagandize students and, in doing so, make life difficult for other teachers. As a side note, it is odd that Mr. Fischer, in a news article, uses the loaded phrase "to punish teachers" to describe the legislation but, having read prior articles by Mr. Fischer, I am not surprised at his editorializing. Perhaps if all our teachers confined themselves to teaching the three R's, the bill could be rescinded.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Voice

Senate Education Committee moves forward assortment of bills

The Senate Education Committee advanced several bills Tuesday, May 4, including measures addressing special education, hairstyle discrimination and teaching Asian American history in public schools. Those were among more than a dozen bills to pass the committee, the majority of which passed unanimously without debate or discussion. Springfield Democrat senator...
EducationINFORUM

Gov. Kristi Noem calls on public universities to engender 'profound love of country,' casts doubt on college civics curriculum

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's Gov. Kristi Noem released a scathing letter Tuesday, May 25, to the Boards of Regent, who oversee the state's public university system, warning them that South Dakotan "will soon face many of the same forces that have wrecked other states' education systems" lest the public colleges recommit to what she called "honest, patriotic" education.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS 8

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla says time is right for immigration bill

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Alex Padilla has only been in the U.S. Senate for four months, but California’s first Latino senator is already embroiled in some of the most contentious issues in Congress, from water rights and infrastructure to immigration reform and clean energy.
MinoritiesPosted by
Forbes

Can The Government Exclude Whites On Account Of Their Race?

From the end of the Jim Crow era until very recently, the law has required that the government treat people equally regardless of their race. The major exception to that has been affirmative action programs, but the courts have limited such programs to specific circumstances and have barred quotas and exclusions of any sort. There has obviously been governmental discrimination against minorities, but that is illegal, even if it is hard to completely stop in practice.
Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

Illinois Republicans fight back against Dems' 'unfair' voting map

CHICAGO - At a hearing Tuesday on new political district boundaries, Republicans posed hundreds of hard questions about how exactly Illinois’ super-majority Democrats drew them. The Democratic co-chairs usually declined to answer. When Rep. Lisa Hernandez (D) Cicero, said for the umpteenth time, "I’ll have to get back to you,"...
Chicago, ILIndependent

Charita Goshay: Chicago mayor oversteps - and steps in it

Last week, Chicago Mayor and Massillon native Lori Lightfoot came under withering criticism after she announced plans to meet exclusively with Black journalists to mark the anniversary of her inauguration, to call more attention to a mostly-white city hall press corps. It's gotten attention, all right. It's also served to...
Educationsdvoice.info

Systemic Cheating Threatens Quality of U.S. Education

Education is the bedrock of a successful society. With quality education comes more opportunities to grow, increased equality and stronger communities. But right now, the quality of a U.S. education is under siege. As a former college president and educator, I will not stand by and watch as it happens.
Minoritieslegalnews.com

Attorney to discuss history of LGBTQ rights

As part of its online Community Conversations series, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School will present “The History of LGBTQ Rights” on Friday, June 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Speaking on the topic will be ACLU of Michigan attorney Jay Kaplan. Since June is PRIDE month, Kaplan will discuss...