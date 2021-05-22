Witness Ramey says bill ensures 'education system is on the right side of history'

Justice Informed CEO Xavier Ramey recently offered up recollections of his own experiences as to why he feels the passage of Senate Bill 817 is so critical. “I want to share with you all about why this is so important,” Ramey said during the May 4 hearing. “It is part of ensuring that our education system is on the right side of history. I'm a CPS graduate from the West Side of Chicago and I grew up in the north Lawndale neighborhood and I remember being in school years ago in high school and being asked to comply with certain dress code regulations and how that affected me even later in life.”